Shannen Doherty Pushes Back on Alyssa Milano Denying Role in ‘Charmed’ Firing: ‘The Truth Actually Does Matter’

Actress Shannen Doherty pushed back on Alyssa Milano denying that she played a role in her being fired from the fantasy drama series Charmed, saying, “There is no revisionist history happening,” unlike what Milano has claimed.

“A lot of things have been said, and a lot of them very hurtful,” Doherty said on a panel at MegaCon Orlando on Sunday, responding to Milano’s comments from a separate panel at MegaCon on Friday, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

“Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast, my podcast, Let’s Be Clear. In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama,” Doherty continued. “We simply told the truth, because the truth actually does matter.”

“But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible,” the Heathers star added.

Doherty, who is in treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, went on to say, “At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis — I’m sorry if I start crying — with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told, as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me.”

“We told it together,” the actress said of herself and Combs. “We told our truths and we are standing by our truths. There is no revisionist history happening.”

As Breitbart News reported, Doherty, alongside Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs, insisted in a December episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear, that she never “quit” the show, and far-left activist Milano worked behind the scenes to get her fired.

Combs, meanwhile, said she was told by Charmed producer Jonathan Levin that Milano was behind Doherty’s firing, and Milano had issued an ultimatum.

Milano appeared to deny Doherty’s claims from December during a separate panel at MegaCon on Friday, saying, “I’m the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening.”

“I’m sad that people can’t move past it,” she added. “And I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us.”

Milano later said that she “did not have the power to get anyone fired,” adding, “This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history.”

