Major Hollywood Union Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

The Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839) on Wednesday became the first Hollywood union to formally call for a Gaza ceasefire as it signed a labor movement petition addressing the conflict.

The guild announced the move in a statement posted to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, the Wrap was the first to report.

The union’s post included a link to a labor movement petition calling for the return of hostages taken by Hamas, for President Joe Biden to immediately call for a ceasefire, and for “the basic rights of people” in Gaza to be restored.

“In the struggle for human rights and the protection of innocent lives, The Animation Guild stands for justice across the globe, and officially calls for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine,” the guild’s statement said.

“Respect for varying perspectives, even when we disagree, is crucial for maintaining the harmony and strength of our organization. We urge everyone to be respectful in their comments,” the guild said in a follow-up post.

The petition the guild shared, titled “The US Labor Movement Calls for Ceasefire in Israel and Palestine,” carries signatures certifying an array of labor unions.

Among the listed signatories are the American Postal Workers Union, United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, and a wide variety of education-related unions.

RELATED: “CALLS FOR A CEASEFIRE ARE OUTRAGEOUS!” House Speaker Mike Johnson Pledges Support for Israel

This is not the first time Hollywood voices have been raised in calling for a ceasefire after Hamas terrorists raided Israel on Oct. 7 as part of their bloody assault on the Jewish state.

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo used last month’s Directors Guild of America awards ceremony to demand an end to all hostilities in Gaza.

“We’re not going to bomb our way to peace,” he lectured at the A-list celebrity event.

Watch below:

Mark Ruffalo wears a peace lily and emblem for artists for ceasefire at the #DGAs as he calls on the leaders of the world and President Biden to demand a permanent ceasefire for Israel-Hamas war pic.twitter.com/171C0Ns5FW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, A-list Hollywood celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart have demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, saying the lives of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians must be protected.

A ceasefire would allow Hamas to re-arm and replenish its resources before it resumes its stated goal of wiping Israel and Israelis off the map.