Watch: UFC Champion Sean Strickland Calls Machine Gun Kelly a ‘F**king Weirdo’ to His Face

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland called rapper Machine Gun Kelly a “fucking weirdo” to his face. The fighter later added that the fact MGK exists is “mind-boggling,” and suggested that society needs to return to 1776, when men didn’t wear nail polish and act like women.

“You look like a fucking weirdo. You dress like a fucking vampire,” Strickland is heard saying to Machine Gun Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — in a video of the two appearing to meet for the first time.

Watch Below:

Man I just found out about Megan… Daa fuck has happened since transformers?! I'm done… goodnight.. fuck… fuck…. I'm done… pic.twitter.com/hCMSPR3Vt2 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

While it remains unclear what else was said during the exchange, the moment appeared confrontational in nature.

Strickland later took to social media to post a video explaining that he wouldn’t be racing at Nitrocross because he had violated the “golden rules of how to be a fucking influencer.”

The MMA fighter then segued to the topic of Machine Gun Kelly, telling his two million followers that the “Rap Devil” rapper was “so insulted” and “acted like a woman” because he didn’t know who he was.

“I meet a fucking vampire,” Strickland said. “A fucking vampire wearing a man bag with painted nails that was so insulted that I didn’t know who the fuck he was.”

“He acted like a woman, because I didn’t know nor do I care who he was,” Strickland added.

Watch Below:

The UFC fighter then addressed Machine Gun Kelly directly, saying, “Dude, you dress like a fucking vampire wearing a man bag. You are a fucking slight on society, brother.”

“The fact that you exist is fucking mind-boggling,” Strickland added. “The fact that you exist makes me think we need to go back to 1776, bro. You are less than a fucking man. You have blood-drinking rituals.”

Strickland’s mention of blook-drinking rituals was in reference to actress Megan Fox, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, revealing in 2022 that she and her fiancé drink each other’s blood “on occasion for ritual purposes.”

Watch Below:

Elsewhere in his video, Strickland said he is “not racing Nitrocross” because he “violated the influencer trust treaty” of “I get famous, you get famous, we all help each other out.”

“This isn’t Nitrocross’ doing, man, they’re great fucking people, this goes beyond them. I guess there’s fucking golden rules of how to be a fucking influencer and get free shit, and I guess I’m not the fucking one for these guys,” Strickland said.

While it remains unclear who exactly the influencers are that Strickland was referring to, the MMA fighter added, “You want to know who these fucking jerkoffs are? Go look at any sporting event. They’re the ones in the front row seats who were given $1,000 tickets while you were made to buy a $500 nosebleed ticket.”

“You are fucking used to prop these cunts up and yet these cunts who have a little bit of fame because they fucking preach on TikTok are given front row seats,” Strickland asserted. “Fuck it, guys. I don’t want to be in the fucking circle jerk.”

“I don’t give a fuck,” he added. “Give me a fucking nosebleed ticket you guys, I’ll be fucking way happier.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.