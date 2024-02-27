George Takei Worries GOP Will Use Laken Riley’s Murder to Justify Internment Camps: ‘Never Again’

Star Trek actor George Takei has claimed that Republican politicians will use the murder of Laken Riley as justification to create internment camps for illegals like those for Japanese-Americans during World War II.

“Never again,” an indignant Takei wrote in a recent X post.

George Takei was responding to a post from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who blasted the Biden administration for allowing several million illegal aliens to cross the border. Johnson’s post noted that an illegal alien who entered the U.S. under Biden has been arrested for the murder of 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley.

In his reply, Takei bizarrely equated Johnson with men who “smeared my community during World War II by preying upon people’s fears of others who don’t look like them.”

The actor failed to note that during World War II, it was the Democrat administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, not Republicans, who oversaw the internment of Japanese Americans.

I know your type of politician. Men like you smeared my community during World War II by preying upon people’s fears of others who didn’t look like them. It led to the internment and 125,000 shattered lives. Never again. https://t.co/5C370wzuWR — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 24, 2024

Laken Riley was brutally murdered while out for a jog on the campus of the University of Georgia . The arrested suspect is Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien from Venezuela. He is one of the millions of illegals whom the Biden administration has allowed to enter the country and travel about freely, usually at taxpayer expense.

This isn’t the first time that George Takei has used Japanese-American internment during World War II as a tool for emotional blackmail.

Last year, the actor compared GOP opposition to transgender medical procedures for children to both Japanese-American internment and the Holocaust.

