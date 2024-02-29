‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison’s Son Adam Harrison Cause of Death Revealed

The death of Adam Harrison, one of the sons of Pawn Stars star Rick Harrison, has been revealed after the 39-year-old was found dead last month.

Adam Harrison died due to an accidental drug overdose of “fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity,” the Las Vegas coroner confirmed, according to a report by TMZ.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner told the outlet that Adam Harrison’s cause of death has been ruled an accident.

Adam was reportedly struggling in the days leading up to his death, with his former roommates telling the police that he had barricaded himself inside a guest house where he was staying after exhibiting strange behavior.

Around that time, the Pawn Stars leading man’s son had also just been released from jail after serving three months, TMZ reports. However, it remains unclear what had landed Adam behind bars.

Adam was the second child of Rick and his former wife, Kim, with whom he shares another son, Corey.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” the Harrison family said in a statement last month, after Adam was found dead.

Rick also posted photos of himself and Adam to his Instagram account, adding, “You will always be in my heart. I love you Adam.”

In a follow-up post, Rick posted two photos showing himself with his son when he was a little boy, alongside the caption, “Amazing memories.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.