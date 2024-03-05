Former WWE Star Elias Uses Platform to Promote the Gospel Following Release From the Company

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Elias, whose real name is Jeffrey Sciullo, is using his platform to promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ following his release from the company after a nearly 10-year run.

“The good news of the Gospel is Jesus,” Elias, now going by the name Elijah, said in a recent TikTok video. “We need to make a big deal about what went down on the cross.”

“We need to see everything through the lens of the finished work on the cross. You know, that event that splits human history in half?” the former WWE star added.

Elijah went on to explain the Gospel, saying, “We know that God entered into fallen humanity. The Word becomes Flesh. He lived among us. He lived a perfect life. He was crucified, he was buried, and on the third day, he rose again. And then he ascended on up into heaven.”

“So this is amazing, because he died for the forgiveness of sins,” Elijah continued. “What a gift that is right there, but it doesn’t stop. It turns out he included us in every step of the way. His crucifixion became our crucifixion. His barrier, our barrier. And then he raised us to a newness of life, united with him.”

“And then he seated us in heavenly places right next to the Father,” Elijah said. “It’s us in Him, Him in us. It’s complete unity. There is no distance between you and God and the universe, and he did it all because he loves you.”

“Guys, this is amazing,” the former WWE star asserted. “Amazing news, and there’s something to be excited about, and we need to understand the spiritual reality. And it’s a free gift on top of that — it costs Jesus everything. It costs us nothing.”

Elijah then asked, “So what do we do? What do we do this this good news?”

“It is not, ‘God has done his part, now I have to do my part.’ No, God did it all,” he said. “If you think you have to pick up your cross every day, I ask, who’s cross did Jesus carry?

“So what do you do with a free gift that is such great news? You just enjoy it,” Elijah declared. “When you enjoy Jesus, you are glorifying God. That is the good news. Let’s not lose sight of that.”

Elijah was released from the WWE following a round of roster cuts in September. He has always been an outspoken Christian, and even named his 2020 album with WWE Music Group “Universal Truth,” which features a hit song titled “Amen.”

