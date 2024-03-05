Taylor Swift Makes Super Tuesday Voter Push

Get out and vote. That was Taylor Swift’s message ahead of Super Tuesday as she urged everyone to back their chosen parties’ respective presidential primaries.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.”

“Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org,” she added.

Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are competing in the Republican primary, with President Joe Biden running to secure the Democratic nomination and a return to the White House.

Swift is currently on ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore but she has previously never shied away from making public her Democratic Party activism.

Democrat Party activist Taylor Swift erupted on President Donald Trump in a wild Twitter rant, accusing him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy" and warning "we will vote you out in November." https://t.co/vxDylrpBLZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 29, 2020

Swift endorsed Biden in the 2020 election but has not said if she will endorse someone in this next election cycle.

In 2019 Detroit rocker Kid Rock said the pop superstar had aligned herself with the Democratic Party previously because she hopes to be cast in Hollywood films, as Breitbart News reported.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period,” said Kid Rock. “And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

In 2018 Swift broke her political silence when she provided a hackneyed endorsement of Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn in the Tennessee Senate race, while just last month Politico asked if the time had come for her to make a public political move.

The “Shake It Off” singer even went so far as to compare herself to Hillary Clinton in the past, telling Vogue that she didn’t endorse the failed 2016 presidential candidate because Donald Trump was successfully weaponizing the concept of “celebrity endorsements” and would portray the pair as “the two nasty women.”