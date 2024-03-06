RuPaul to Send a Rainbow Bus to Give Away Books Barred By Anti-Grooming Legislation

Drag queen RuPaul is reportedly sending a “rainbow school bus” from the West Coast to the South to give away the very books that have been banned under anti-grooming legislation.

RuPaul, who co-founded the online bookstore, Allstora, says that this type of book website will fill an important gap in “these strange days we’re living in,” according to a report by the New York Times.

In saying “strange days,” RuPaul was referring to anti-grooming efforts to prevent children from undergoing transgender-related medical procedures, being exposed to drag shows, and finding gender ideology propaganda on the shelves of their local libraries.

The drag queen claims that those who support anti-grooming legislation “have so much pain, and it’s being projected outwardly.”

“My heart goes out to them because they’re clearly in a lot of pain — pain that you and I could not even imagine,” RuPaul added, before claiming that anti-grooming efforts will eventually “fall to the wayside,” because people become more attracted to things they think they’re not allowed to do.

As for Allstora, RuPaul plans to curate a monthly book club featuring themed playlists and interviews with authors. The first selection is set to be the drag queen’s own memoir, “The House of Hidden Meanings,” which was released on Tuesday.

RuPaul founded Allstora with drag queen and actor Adam Powell, and Powell’s partner, author Eric Cervini, who wrote, “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America,” which is about gay rights activist Frank Kameny, who was dismissed from his position as an astronomer in the U.S. Army’s Army Map Service due to his homosexuality.

This month, Allstora’s “Rainbow Book Bus” will reportedly travel from Los Angeles to the South to distribute certain books. The bus plans to hit the cities of Birmingham, Alabama; Tallahassee, Florida; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Allstora plans to distribute thousands of books with the help of local LGBTQ organizations in the cities it is visiting. The goal of RuPaul’s online book store is to give away 10,000 books by the end of the year.

In the meantime, RuPaul and his husband are building a fortified compound in the red state of Wyoming, proclaiming, “We are moments away from a fucking civil war.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.