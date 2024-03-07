After ‘Rust’ Armorer Manslaughter Guilty Verdict, Attention Turns to Alec Baldwin’s Trial

With the conviction of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez on Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter, attention is now turning to actor Alec Baldwin, whose trial for his alleged role in the shooting death of cinematographer Haylna Hutchins is set to take place in July.

Alec Baldwin faces a possible 18 month jail sentence if convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The actor — who has maintained his innocence — was holding the gun that he claims went off in his hand, resulting in Hutchins death back in 2021.

On Wednesday, Hutchins family expressed their satisfaction with the guilty verdict for Gutierrez.

The family said they were “satisfied that the jury, based on the evidence” found her “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for her part in the taking of Halyna’s life.”

The family’s attorneys said: “Halyna’s parents and her sister have always wanted everyone who is responsible for Halyna’s death to be held accountable.

“We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions.”

The judge remanded Gutierezz in custody ahead of her sentencing, which is not expected for a few weeks. She faces a maximum of 18 months in prison.

Baldwin’s upcoming trial comes after New Mexico prosecutors revived the case against the actor after previously dropping charges last year.

The decision to revive the case came after prosecutors said “additional facts have come to light” following an “extensive” investigation they carried out in recent months.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com