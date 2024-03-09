‘No Time to Die’ Star Léa Seydoux: Hollywood ‘Harsh on Women’

French actress Léa Seydoux shined a spotlight on Hollywood sexism this week when she said the European film industry treats women much better.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar U.K., the Spectre and No Time to Die star said that the American film industry treats women harshly.

“The industry in America, I find it harsh on women,” Seydoux said. “It’s hard for women to age. I don’t want to be afraid not to be desirable or to lose my contract. In America it’s economic, and when it becomes a matter of making money you lose your freedom. I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you have to tick all the boxes. Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe.”

Seydoux added that the European industry gives women more freedom.

“I have more freedom because I’m a European actress, which suits me,” Seydoux said. “I’m not trying to be popular, I’m just trying to enjoy myself. In America you have to conform. I don’t want to adapt myself to the system, I want the system to adapt to me!”

While Seydoux said that Hollywood can be a tough place for a non-American to lead a feature film, she did, however, tell IndieWire in 2022 that she does appreciate Hollywood movies because the American people “have more imagination.”

“I have been offered films very, very far from what I’ve done and I’m like, ‘Oh. Interesting.’ I love to feel that I can adapt myself. For me, that’s very exotic,” she said. “I make the films that I would want to watch. It’s the only way I choose.”

Taraji P. Henson made headlines in December of last year when she called out Hollywood’s gender pay gap.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” she said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t mathing.”

When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid. When you hear someone go, ‘Such and such made $10 million,’ that didn’t make it to their account,” she continued.

Henson noted that well over 50 percent of her salary goes to other people.

“Off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. Now have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% off what you gross, not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do the math,” she said.

