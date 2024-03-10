Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Rami Youssef Demand ‘Permanent Ceasefire’ in Gaza

Hollywood celebrities used the Oscars red carpet on Sunday to demand a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, with Billie Eilish, Rami Youssef, and Ava DuVernay among the attendees sporting red lapel pins in support of the group Artists for Ceasefire.

Some attendees even wore pins showing the Palestinian flag. Cast members from best picture nominee Anatomy of a Fall were seen wearing the flag pins on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Hamas terrorist organization is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza that would allow them to re-arm and replenish supplies to continue its stated goal of wiping Israel off the face of the map.

Poor Things actor Rami Youssef explained his support for a “permanent ceasefire” in a red carpet chat with Variety.

“We’re calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Youssef told Variety.

Rami Youssef on wearing a red pin at the #Oscars to support Artists for Ceasefire. "We're calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We're calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine. It's a universal message of, 'Let's stop killing kids. Let's not… pic.twitter.com/446M0VHxlo — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

“It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war.’ No one has ever looked back at war and thought a bombing campaign was a good idea. To be surrounded by so many artists who are willing to lend their voices, the list is growing. A lot of people are going to be wearing these pins tonight. There’s a lot of talking heads on the news, this is a space of talking hearts. We’re trying to have this big beam to humanity.”

Billie Eilish, who is nominated this year for her song for Barbie, was photographed wearing the pin, as was filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Billie Eilish wore an Artists for Ceasefire pin & Chanel at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rY1mcQww7S — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Anatomy of a Fall actors Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.

Only ones with balls instead of wearing that fuckass artists for ceasefire pin pic.twitter.com/V7ppsoZpU5 — sarah atreides ✵ (@brontefilm) March 10, 2024

Hollywood celebrities have been demanding a ceasefire in Gaza since Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, murdering 1,200.

As Breitbart News reported, a group of A-list Hollywood celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire less than a month after the Hamas attack.

