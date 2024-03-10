Trump Torches Jimmy Kimmel During Oscars: ‘Has There Ever Been a Worse Host’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel during the ceremony, calling him a “washed up” talent.

The former president issued his insult in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,” he wrote.

Trump then suggested that the network, ABC, “get rid of Kimmel” and replace him with George Stephanopoulos.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos,” he said.

“He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded.

Kimmel read the post during the ceremony and earned big applause.

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.