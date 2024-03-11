Adam Sandler Is Hollywood’s Best-Paid Actor

Adam Sandler’s 2023 Netflix hits have made him Hollywood’s best-paid actor, according to Forbes.

While Hollywood may remember 2023 as the year of the Barbie and Oppenheimer films, it turns out that Sandler’s Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, has helped make him last year’s best-paid actor in in the industry, according to a report by Forbes.

Additionally, Murder Mystery 2 was the fifth most-watched film on Netflix last year, raking in 173 million hours viewed.

Sandler may not have been nominated for any Oscars over the weekend, but appearing in and producing three films for Netflix in 2023 has contributed to his $73 million earnings, the magazine said.

Some critics appeared a little surprised over the film’s success, with the Los Angeles Times saying, “On paper, the movie sounds like something an algorithm would kick out,” but admitting that both Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 “are better than they need to be.”

Vulture, meanwhile, demanded to know “How dare Murder Mystery 2 be any good?” adding, “There was no reason for this movie to be entertaining.”

Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2 “doesn’t look promising at all,” Vulture claimed, admitting, “Every once in a while, the simulation throws a curveball at you.”

“The throwaway comedy bits actually land this time around,” the outlet insisted.

Sandler’s earnings were also reportedly boosted by 44 stand-up comedy dates in 2023. Notably, the last time the Waterboy star topped Forbes’ list of biggest earners in Hollywood was 2002.

Last year, Sandler also wrote, produced, and did the voice animation for Netflix’s Leo. He also appeared in and produced the Netflix comedy, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. In 2024, Sandler has already starred in Netflix’s sci-fi drama Spaceman.

While Sandler hit number one on Forbes’ list of top 10 Hollywood earners in 2023, Barbie star Margot Robbie was at number two with $59 million, and Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise sat at number three with $45 million earnings.

Robbie’s Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, made it to number four on Forbes’ list — joint with Good Will Hunting star Matt Damon — with $43 million earnings. Sandler’s Murder Mystery castmate Jennifer Aniston came in sixth place on the list with $42 million.

In seventh place was both Inception star Leonardo DiCaprio and Crank star Jason Statham tied at $41 million earnings. Argo star Ben Affleck was at ninth place with $38 million, and Training Day star Denzel Washington sat at tenth place with $24 million earnings.

