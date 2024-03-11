‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Lily Gladstone Oscars Snub Sparks Uproar: ‘They’re Still Racist at the Oscars’

Lily Gladstone has drawn waves of sympathy and anger after she missed on the Best Actress award at the Oscars for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

If Gladstone had won on Sunday and not lost to Emma Stone, she would have been the first Native American person ever to win an Academy Award.

Her supporters expressed anger at the perceived Oscars snub and cried “racism” as a driver behind her loss.

Agreed. They’re still racist at the Oscars. — The Real Me (@TheRealMe11) March 11, 2024

Stone previously won the lead actress Oscar for her role in La La Land back in 2017, and has also received nominations for supporting actress for Birdman and The Favourite.

Social media users were quick to join the chorus declaring Gladstone should have been acknowledged for her work.

It’s a shame that Lily Gladstone didn’t win the academy award for KOTFM 😭 pic.twitter.com/5PJ4n8ioVJ — Levi Ackermann (@Levi2396) March 11, 2024

lily gladstone you are MY oscar winner. pic.twitter.com/DRBXyt1Ifl — kimberly. (@problemsthots) March 11, 2024

For her part, AP reports Stone appeared shocked when last year’s winner, Michelle Yeoh, announced her name. She hugged and kissed her husband, Dave McCary, before moving into the aisle to hug co-star Mark Ruffalo and director Yorgos Lanthimos.

“I think I blacked out,” she said backstage. “Yes, I was very shocked. I still feel like I’m spinning a little bit.”

Stone hugged each of the five previous best actress winners who introduced the nominees.

Overall Killers of the Flower Moon had a total of ten nominations. It won nothing on the night.