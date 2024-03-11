Watch: Madonna Slams Fan for Sitting During Concert Before Realizing They Were in Wheelchair

Pop star Madonna publicly called out a fan for sitting during her Thursday night performance at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, before realizing that the concertgoer was in a wheelchair.

“What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?” Madonna demanded, singling out a fan while the crowd went wild with cheers.

Watch Below:

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they’re on a wheelchair: “Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.” pic.twitter.com/oezHxfjrFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2024

The “Material Girl” singer then walked to the edge of the stage to get a better look at the fan, before noticing the wheelchair and amending herself.

“Oh, okay, politically incorrect. Sorry about that,” Madonna said. “I’m glad you’re here.”

Social media users quickly took to the comment section of the video to slam the “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” singer for her “ableist behavior.”

Many also took issue with Madonna for calling out the concertgoer at all, saying that a fan who pays money to see a performance should be able to sit down without being attacked by the performer, even if they are not in a wheelchair.

“Lots of people need to sit down who don’t use wheelchairs, too,” one X/Twitter user reacted. “This is honestly just gross, ableist behavior. Appreciate that the person purchased a ticket and came to see you!”

“Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough???” another echoed.

“You shouldn’t be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She’s not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit,” a third asserted.

“Believe it or not, sitting down or standing up does not directly determine the enjoyment of an audience member at a concert!” another pointed out.

“Is it an offense to seat down during a snow though, like what if I feel tired??” another X/Twitter user asked.

“So people pay money for her concert and can’t even sit?” another inquired.

“Doesn’t matter if they stand, seat or are laying down. They bought the ticket they can stand, seat and sleep if they feel like it…” another declared.

Another wrote, “This is why I’ve never seen her live. Refuse to,” while another commented that Madonna had engaged in “bad behavior.”

“She’s over,” another reacted.

“This is fucking disgusting,” another said of Madonna. “That’s not ‘politically incorrect’ that’s just ableism.”

“who [the fuck] cares if someone sits down during a concert if they PAID for tickets,” another proclaimed.

“This is super fucking weird,” another dismayed social media user reacted. “Even if they weren’t in a wheelchair what’s the problem in sitting down at a concert + there’s so many disabled people who don’t use wheelchairs but still may need to sit down?”

Another claimed that “every two months Madonna does something to remind us how awful she actually is.”

Notably, Madonna protested Tennessee’s laws protecting children from transgender and drag queen ideology by donating profits from the Nashville stop of her upcoming tour to various transgender groups last year.

A few months before that, the singer mocked Jesus Christ’s Last Supper in a photo shoot for Vanity Fair Italia.

