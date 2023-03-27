Madonna to Protest Tennessee Law Banning Child Sex Change Operations by Donating Concert Proceeds to Transgender Groups

Madonna will protest Tennessee’s laws protecting children from transgender and drag queen ideology by donating profits from the Nashville stop of her upcoming tour to various transgender groups.

On Monday, the Material Girl announced eight additional stops on “The Celebration Tour,” while singling out Tennessee.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane, it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” Madonna said in a statement, which was reported by Variety.

“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob [the Drag Queen] and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.” (Bob the Drag Queen — a former contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race — is opening for Madonna during the tour.).

Madonna said she would donate some proceeds from the December 22 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to transgender groups, but didn’t specify which ones.

She is the latest celebrity to react to legislation in several states designed to protect children from the transgender and drag queen ideologies that the left is aggressively pushing via public education and the entertainment media.

As Breitbart News reported, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) recently signed into law bills that ban sex change operations, cross-sex hormone therapy, and puberty blockers on children who are attempting to transition, in addition to banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

In Florida, the state’s Board of Medicine voted in October to ban the practices of hormone therapy and sex-change surgeries for children. Utah followed suit in January, with the state legislature voting to ban “transgender” surgeries and cross-sex hormone drugs for children.

In Oklahoma, Trans Lives Matter demonstrators occupied the state capitol building in February to protest Republican-backed bills that would ban sex change operations for those under the age of 26.

Other celebrities to publicly condemn the state laws include Cyndi Lauper and Gabrielle Union.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com