Fashion Designer Julia Haart Helps Launch Site Supporting Fight Against Antisemitism

Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart is helping launch a website to support fight against antisemitism

“It’s for those people who are getting attacked and vilified because they are Jewish, or supporting Jewish people, or saying antisemitism is wrong,” Haart told Page Six of her site, AHM Nation, which seeks to support people fighting against antisemitism online.

“It is so they know they aren’t alone. It’s about community and love,” the fashion designer, who has been outspoken about her support for Israel, added.

The website states that its purpose is to “mobilize people and turn them into heroes to fight antisemitism and support Israel, in seconds.”

“Under the ‘Follow to Lead’ mantra, we aim to change the narrative, encouraging members to support influencers advocating for Jewish identity and Israel through one simple follow. One follow, then another, adds up,” the site adds.

“It’s time to support those doing advocacy in the digital space despite their many challenges from posting truth-based content,” the website states. “By joining, you directly contribute to fostering a more inclusive and positive conversation about Jewish people and Israel online.”

The Jewish reality star also told Page Six that she has received hateful messages — including death threats and threats of physical violence — on the internet, adding that her two children have also received deranged online messages.

Haart said the website will allow people to sign up and create a community. It will also direct people to others who are sharing content about Israel.

Last week, while delivering a private keynote speech ahead of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)’s “Never Again is Now” conference in New York City, Haart reportedly recalled one of her friends telling her that people had called her “pro genocide” online after she posted that “antisemitism is bad.”

“All she posted was that antisemitism is not OK. This makes it cool to not be OK with antisemitism,” Haart said.

“We want everyone to know they have power,” the fashion designer told Page Six. “By following someone fighting antisemitism, you are fighting antisemitism.”

