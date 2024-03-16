Report: Bill Maher Fires CAA After Not Being Invited to Oscars Party Attended by Kamala Harris

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher has reportedly fired his talent agency CAA after he failed to receive an invitation to CEO Bryan Lourd’s private Oscar party at his home last Saturday night — a shindig attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bill Maher had been represented Hollywood powerhouse CAA for two decades before the abrupt falling out, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Unnamed sources told the outlet Maher was furious that he was snubbed for the event. The party at Lourd’s home reportedly drew Vice President Kamala Harris, Barry Diller, Disney’s Bob Iger, Barbie star Margot Robbie and many more.

Bill Maher has repeatedly advocated for President Joe Biden to dump Kamala Harris and choose a more popular running mate for the 2024 election.

“I like Kamala Harris, but for some reason, she has not turned out to be a very good politician. And I don’t know if she can reverse. You know that sometimes a reputation just takes on a life of its own,” he said back in 2022.

More recently, Maher said this month that his dream ticket would be Joe Biden and Nikki Haley.

As unpopular as Biden is, Harris is even more unpopular, with a recent poll showing she trails Biden by five points in favorability.

