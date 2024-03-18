La La Land Exodus: Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Latest Celebrities to Leave Los Angeles

No more La La Land for Ryan Gosling.

You can add Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes to the list of Hollywood celebrities who have bid farewell to Los Angeles. The celebrity couple moved out of L.A. with their two daughters to give their kids a quieter childhood, a source told People magazine.

“For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second,” the unnamed source told People. “And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn’t want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids.”

It remains unclear where Gosling and Mendes have put down roots.

Gosling and Mendes join a growing number of celebrities to pack up and move out of L.A.

Other stars who said goodbye include Mark Wahlberg, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Scott Baio, Dean Cain, and Robert Davi.

Even Angelina Jolie has stated she wants to move her family out of L.A.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” she said. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Los Angeles has become mired in crime in recent years as the Democrat-controlled city and county have embraced soft-on-crime policies that have decriminalized large swaths of offenses. As a result, criminals have become emboldened, targeting wealthy neighborhoods that were once thought to be immune to lawlessness.

L.A. District Attorney George Gascon (D) implemented a zero-bail policy that put alleged offenders back on the streets before their time in court. He later rescinded the policy when faced with a recall. But the policy returned in 2023.

Gascon also issued a policy directive to help criminal illegal aliens avoid deportation.

As Breitbart News previously noted, Los Angeles experienced a nearly 12 percent surge in crime, including homicides, rape, robberies, armed assaults, and burglaries in the 12 months leading up to 2023.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com