Angelina Jolie Says She Plans to Leave Los Angeles: ‘Hollywood Is Not a Healthy Place’

Hollywood mega-star Angelina Jolie has revealed that she is pretty much done living in Los Angeles, declaring that “Hollywood is not a healthy place.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Angelina Jolie said she plans to eventually leave L.A., though she didn’t specify when.

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” she told the newspaper, adding that she will spend more time at her home in Cambodia.

“I grew up in quite a shallow place,” she said. “Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Jolie is the latest celebrity to throw in the towel when it comes to crime-ridden Los Angeles.

Stars including Mark Wahlberg, Dean Cain, and Scott Baio have also left Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County has seen a surge in crime in recent years following District Attorney George Gascon’s (D) soft-on-crime policies that have decriminalized a wide range of offenses.

Smash-and-grabs have become endemic to Southern California, while shoplifting is now so commonplace that drug stores are locking up shelves to prevent theft.

Home invasions are hitting exclusive neighborhoods that are home to wealthy celebrities, creating a climate of fear in parts of the city that were once thought to be immune to urban crime.

L.A.’s homeless crisis is also getting worse, with tent cities lining the streets of even the most upscale neighborhoods.

The massive fire that recently shut down the 10 freeway for days originated from an homeless encampment beneath an underpass.

