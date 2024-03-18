Trump Mocks Kimmel Reading His Oscars Diss: ‘All He Had to Do Is Keep His Mouth Shut. This Guy’s Even Dumber than I Thought’

Simon Kent

Donald Trump took another pugilistic swipe at Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, saying “he’s even dumber than I thought” after the late night TV host shared a critical appraisal from the former president at the Oscars ceremony.

Asked on Fox News’s MediaBuzz about his long-time feud with the ABC regular, Trump delighted in saying, “Now look, look, Jimmy Kimmel is every is … every night, he hits me I guess, his ratings are terrible.”

