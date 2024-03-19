MGM Denies Claim Bruno Mars Owes Casino $50 Million in Gambling Debt

MGM Resorts has denied a recent claim that singer Bruno Mars owes the casino $50 million in gambling debt, saying the statement provided to NewsNation by a Vegas insider is “completely false.”

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM Resorts International told Variety. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.”

“MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM,” the hospitality and entertainment company added. “Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

The statement from MGM Resorts comes after NewsNation reported that Mars had racked up a considerable amount of gambling debt — more than $50 million — with a source telling the outlet that the casino “basically owns” the singer.

“He owes millions to the MGM [from gambling],” the source told NewsNation. “His debts have gotten as high as $50 million. [The MGM] basically owns him.”

The source also claimed that Mars “makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt,” adding that “[Mars makes $1.5 million per night] after taxes.”

In 2016, the “Just the Way You Are” singer signed a long term contract with the company and has reportedly since had a residency with free room and board at the Park MGM in Vegas.

Mars’ partnership with MGM has also resulted in the launch of his Pinky Ring cocktail bar at Bellagio Resort & Casino — also an MGM property — which made its debut over the Super Bowl weekend this year.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.