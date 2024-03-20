Ex-girlfriend of Disgraced Disney Star Jonathan Majors Files Civil Suit Accusing Him of Escalating Abuse

Civil allegations including assault, battery, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress were made against actor Jonathan Majors by his former girlfriend Tuesday as she began legal action against him.

The move comes three months after the actor was convicted in a criminal trial of assaulting her in New York City, as Breitbart News reported.

Majors, 34, maintained his innocence throughout.

Marvel dropped Majors from its slate of upcoming films in the wake of the jury finding him guilty of reckless assault in the third-degree as well as harassment.

Grace Jabbari, a 31-year-old British dancer, filed the new action in federal court in Manhattan, claiming Majors subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse from 2021 to 2023.

“Grace Jabbari’s resolve has never wavered,” her lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said in an email to the Associated Press, the outlet reported.

“She has shown tremendous bravery in her quest for accountability. This action will shed light on the truth, bringing her the finality and justice that she deserves.”

A Manhattan jury convicted him in December of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation stemming from a confrontation with Jabbari the previous March.

He also was acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment. Sentencing is set for April 8.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ lawyer in the criminal case, said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit “is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.” She did not elaborate.

The lawsuit also accuses Majors of defamation and malicious prosecution for allegedly lying in media interviews that he never abused Jabbari and filing a criminal complaint against her for the incident that led to his arrest, claiming he was the victim.