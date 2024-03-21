Poll: Surprising Number of Consumers Believe AI Can Make ‘More Interesting’ Movies, TV Shows than Humans

A surprising number of respondents to a poll — 22 percent — believe artificial intelligence (AI) technology can deliver TV shows and movies that are more appealing than human efforts.

Deloitte’s 18th annual Digital Media Trends survey, released Wednesday, contained the change in consumer views.

According to the poll, backing for AI content was highest among millennials (30 percent) and Gen Z consumers (25 percent).

In addition, overall, 42 percent said generative AI and humans can each produce entertaining content.

Gen Zs and millennials are already leading the way in experimenting with AI tools: 18 percent of those generational cohorts have used generative AI to create images, and 25 percent surveyed have used it to create text, per Deloitte‘s report. Older generations are further behind on these counts.

The result comes as more and more creators in Hollywood have expressed concerns over generative AI technology encroachment.

As Breitbart News reported, thousands of blue-collar crew workers who are responsible for the physical side of production — cameras, lighting, sound, sets, trucks, and much more – fear most from AI advances.

In addition, post-production workers — editors, sound designers, visual effects crews — stand to lose a great deal from the encroachment of the technology.

Nick Lynes — co-founder and and co-CEO of Flawless, which creates AI visual effects tools for the entertainment industry — spoke about the possibilities in a recent interview with Bloomberg News.

Lynes said one of the “fundamental problems” facing Hollywood today is spiraling production costs. “One of the benefits of generative AI is going to bring is the ability to reduce those production costs,” he said.

As John Nolte of Breitbart News has already noted, some AI is already available to complete short videos courtesy of a visual program called Sora.

Sora takes your text, your written description of what you want to see, and turns it into a minute-long video.

Longer videos are right around the corner, including feature-length movies sometime in the near future.