Susan Sarandon Says Hollywood Hasn’t ‘Done the Cleanup’ Post-Weinstein

Actress Susan Sarandon said that Hollywood has not “done the cleanup” in the years following the downfall of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement it launched.

“I don’t think we’ve done the cleanup afterwards that we should be doing,” Sarandon said during a ’90s Con panel.

Sarandon further added that the spotlight should be directed on the people who allowed Harvey Weinstein and men like him to hold onto power.

“I don’t think people talk enough about the people who facilitated the Harvey Weinsteins of the world that are still functioning that are equally responsible,” she said.

Sarandon clarified she was referring to people still working in Hollywood who “knew when they were sending people to a hotel, who didn’t pay attention when someone complained.”

“It’s very confusing to be, you know, a young girl and know that they’re checking on your viability according to how sexy you are,” she said. “You know that right? You do know that there’s something going on. They call it a chemistry thing or whatever they want to call it. But that is part of what you’re bringing to the table. Whether you like that or not, that exists.”

Sarandon issued her comments after actress Mira Sorvino said that Harvey Weinstein “stifled” her career following her 1996 Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress.

“I stopped being a viable movie actress,” Sorvino said.

Sarandon’s reputation took a downturn in 2023 following the horrific Hamas attack on Israel when she said, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

After significant backlash, Sarandon apologized.

