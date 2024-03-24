Marvel Star Gwyneth Paltrow Bashes Hollywood’s ‘Big Push’ into Superhero Movies

Gwyneth Paltrow, who portrayed Pepper Potts in Marvel Studios’ Iron Man and Avengers films, bashed Hollywood’s superhero craze, saying the films lack quality.

Appearing on the Hot Ones podcast, the Goop entrepreneur joined actresses Issa Rae and Dakota Johnson to bash Hollywood in general, but especially superhero films, The Wrap reported.

Paltrow told podcast host Sean Evans that it is difficult to make “truly original” superhero films now.

“I think if I look at the industry as a whole, this sort of big push into superhero movies, I mean, you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original,” Paltrow said, adding, “And yet they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

Of course, fans of superhero movies really aren’t interested in a “point of view” as much as they just want a story as true to the source material as possible. And the recent string of box-office failures of the latest woke superhero films might just serve as evidence of that.

Paltrow lamented that mid-budget films and indies seem to be a thing of the past these days.

“I grew up doing those movies, and I sometimes lament the fact [that] I look back at some of the movies that I made in the ’90s and think, that just wouldn’t get made now,” she said. “I do think that you get more diversity of art when there’s less at stake and people can express their true voice and make a film the way they want to make it, and then I think those are generally the more resonant ones.”

Indeed, last year Paltrow insisted that they sold the first Iron Man movie to her as an “indie” film and that is why she agreed to do it.

“The first film we did was very different from the rest because the studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “They said, ‘It’s going to feel like doing an indie film. We’re gonna have fun, and you don’t have to be in too much of the action part anyway,’” she recalled. “So, I thought, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Whatever her thoughts on that first project, she has also said she has no interest in watching any of the latest Marvel films.

Paltrow is so disinterested in the Marvel movie franchise that in 2019 it was reported that she had no idea that Samuel L. Jackson appeared in the same movie she was in.

Also, during the Hot Ones podcast, Paltrow blasted former Democrat President Bill Clinton for falling asleep during a White House screening of her 1996 film, Emma.

