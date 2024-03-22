Gwyneth Paltrow Says ‘F**k You’ to Bill Clinton for ‘Snoring Right in Front of Me’ at ‘Emma’ Screening

Gwyneth Paltrow has turned on former President Bill Clinton and made clear her disgust at his snoring she said punctuated a screening of Emma at the White House.

She aired her view during appearance on the YouTube interview series Hot Ones (see below) where Paltrow, 51, addressed a series of rumors host Sean Evans dug up after trawling the internet.

One that leapt up for attention was then-President Bill Clinton who “passed out asleep” during a White House screening of her 1996 movie, Emma.

“True,” Paltrow answered with a laugh. “He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie,’” the Goop CEO said sarcastically. “But it was! So f— you, Bill Clinton!”

WATCH as Gwyneth Paltrow appears on Hot Ones:

As Entertainment points out, director Douglas McGrath’s Jane Austen adaptation was well-received by critics and hardly qualified as a box office snooze.

Emma took in upwards of $22 million in theaters.

The film also marked a key moment in Paltrow’s career — just three years later, she would win an Oscar for her performance in Shakespeare in Love.