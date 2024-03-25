Homeland Security Raids Diddy’s Home in Los Angeles, Miami

Homeland security officials raided the Los Angeles home of rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

The raid that occurred at the music mogul’s mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

“Investigators said across the coast, the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday,” noted FOX.

“SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.,” it added. “FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.”

People were seen coming out of the house and were subsequently detained.

Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer told the outlet that there have been allegations of Combs drugging young women and the agency has been investigating crimes in multiple states.

As Breitbart News reported, several sexual assault lawsuits have been “filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year. Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.”

Combs has denied the allegations, calling them “sickening” claims had been made by people “looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said.

A male music producer later accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with prostitutes. Diddy has denied those claims.

