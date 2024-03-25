Steven Spielberg Condemns Surge in Antisemitism Following October 7 Hamas Attack: ‘History Repeating Itself’

Schindler’s List director Steven Spielberg has condemned the surge in antisemitism seen on college campuses and major cities in the months following the October 7 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 Israelis, saying Jewish people are once again having to fight for the right to be Jewish.

Speaking Monday at an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Shoah Foundation, Steven Spielberg called out the rising tide of anti-Jewish sentiment.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” he said, according a Deadline report. “I am increasingly alarmed that we may be condemned to repeat history — to once again have to fight for the very right to be Jewish.”

He also called out colleges and universities where antisemitism has flourished recently.

“We see every day how the machinery of extremism is being used on college campuses…where now, fully 50 percent of students say they have experienced some discrimination because they are Jewish,” he said.

Spielberg spoke about the role the Shoah Foundation has played in preserving testimony from Holocaust survivors. “We have fought against history repeating itself by celebrating Jewish survival and vitality,” he said

As Breitbart News reported, college campuses in the United States have experienced an “alarming rise” in antisemitic incidents since October 7.

A recent survey also found that nearly two-thirds of American Jews feel less secure in the U.S. than they did a year ago.

