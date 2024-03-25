Watch: Kathy Griffin New York Comedy Show Crashed by Trump Fan Caravan

Left-wing comedienne Kathy Griffin has never concealed her contempt for former President Donald Trump or the tens of thousands of people who support him across the country.

The feeling has always been entirely mutual.

That fact was proven yet again over the weekend when dozens of protesters descended on her show in Huntington, Long Island, to let her know just how they feel about her.

WATCH:

Griffin made world headlines back May, 2017 when she infamously posed with the severed head of Trump in a bloody photo shoot for artist and photographer Tyler Shields, as Breitbart News reported.

In one image, obtained by TMZ, the then 56-year-old My Life on the D-List comedian looks directly into the camera while hoisting up Trump’s severed head, which is covered in dark red blood.

According to the gossip outlet, Griffin joked during the photo shoot that she and Shields, who is known for his shocking artwork, would need to flee the country after the pictures came out, for fear of imprisonment.

She has also been known to offer hints on how Trump could be disposed of.

Kathy Griffin: “Syringe with nothing but air inside would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP.” https://t.co/yIga4YWs6y — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 27, 2020

Before that the comedian and television personality cut a mock campaign advertisement which featured her repeatedly telling the then-Republican presidential candidate to “f*ck off.”