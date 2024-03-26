Prince Harry Among A-List Celebrities Named in $30 Million Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Prince Harry has been named in court documents in the sex trafficking lawsuit lodged against Bad Boy Records founder and media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The royal’s name appeared in the $30 million lawsuit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones who alleges that the music mogul participated on sexual misconduct, grooming, and sex trafficking.

According to the New York Post, the Duke of Sussex, 39, was one of several “A-List” celebrities whose names appear in the court documents.

The music mogul’s Los Angeles home was raided on Monday by federal agents in connection to the sex trafficking investigation.

“Investigators said across the coast, the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday,” Fox News reported.

“SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.,” it added. “FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.”

Combs forcefully denied the allegations, calling them “sickening” claims made by people “looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” Combs said.

A male music producer also accused Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with prostitutes. Diddy has denied those claims, as well.

The court papers featuring the Prince’s name do not allege that Harry did anything wrong. His name reportedly only appears once in the documents.

