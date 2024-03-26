Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Sons Spotted for First Time Since Being Detained During Sex Trafficking Raid

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons Justin and King Combs were spotted for the first time since being detained during a sex trafficking raid at their father’s Los Angeles home on Monday.

Justin and King Combs were seen returning to — and then quickly leaving — their father’s Los Angeles home after it had been raided by federal agents, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Police sources told ABC News that the rapper’s sons were detained outside the house while authorities executed a search warrant, and were later released without charges — as is customary in such situations.

The sons were later identified by TMZ as 30-year-old Justin and 25-year-old King.

On Monday, federal agents with Homeland Security raided Combs’ houses in both Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

It remains unclear who exactly is the target of the investigation, and no arrests have been made yet in connection to the federal investigation.

After the raid, Justin and King Combs appeared to return to the Los Angeles home separately on Monday night to collect their belongings. Justin arrived first, at around 10:30 p.m., before leaving shortly after, and King made a brief appearance at the house a few hours later.

Combs was not seen at either of his houses during the raid. Instead, the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper was spotted pacing around the Miami airport on Monday as federal agents set upon his homes.

Music producer Rodney Jones, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit against Combs last month, accusing the rapper of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes while he was living with him for an extended period of time.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.