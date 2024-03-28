Lawsuit Accuses Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Yung Miami of Transporting ‘Pink Cocaine’

Caresha Romeka Brownlee, better known as Yung Miami, has been added to the lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs in a 25-page addendum. Brownlee is being accused of transporting a drug called tuci — also known as “pink cocaine.” The accusation is now part of music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ $30 million lawsuit filed in February against the music mogul, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The 54-year-old singer is accused of securing “pink cocaine” or “2C-B” or “tuci” for Diddy’s parties. The phenylethylamine 2C-B is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The lawsuit alleges that Diddy got this drug from Brendan Paul, his alleged drug mule, but turned to Brownlee when he could not rely on Paul.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival.” in Virginia, the court filing says. “Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

Brownlee is not the only high-profile name recently added to the lawsuit.

Jones also recently added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to his lawsuit, accusing the actor of sexually assaulting him.

Prince Harry was also named in Jones’ court documents lodged against the Bad Boy Records founder. The British royal was not accused of any illegal activities.

