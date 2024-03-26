Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Accuser Adds Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Music producer Rodney Jones, who is suing rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs for sexual assault, reportedly added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to his lawsuit on Monday.

Jones, known as Lil Rod, is accusing Gooding of “sexually harassing and assaulting” him in a new version of his complaint, in which he claims the actor started “touching, groping, and fondling” him during a party on a yacht rented by Combs in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023, according to a document obtained by Fox News.

“According to Mr. Jones, he was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.,” the documents read. “He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away.”

“As the owner of the property, Mr. Combs had a duty to protect Mr. Jones from the harm he suffered at the hands of Cuba Gooding Jr,” the lawsuit added. “Mr. Combs breached his duty when he failed to stop Cuba Gooding Jr. from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones.”

This is not the first time Gooding has been accused of sexual assault. Last year, the Outbreak actor was reportedly set to appear in court over rape allegations stemming from June 2023, but reached a settlement with his accuser before jury selection could transpire.

Notably, Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs last month, accusing the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes while he was living with him for an extended period of time.

As Breitbart News reported, federal agents with Homeland Security raided Combs’ houses in both Los Angeles and Miami on Monday in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. It remains unclear who exactly is the target of the investigation.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.