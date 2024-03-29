Leslie Jones Compares Reelecting Trump to Asking Jeffrey Epstein or a ‘Pedophile Priest to Watch Your Kids’

During an episode of The Daily Show, Hollywood actress Leslie Jones compared reelecting former President Donald Trump to asking “that sick fuck who used to work at Nickelodeon to watch your kids.”

Jones told viewers that reelecting Trump “is like asking Jeffrey Epstein to watch your kids, or a pedophile priest to watch your kids, or that sick fuck who used to work at Nickelodeon to watch your kids.”

“Hey, how about we do this: don’t let anybody watch your kids!” Jones shouted.

It remains unclear why Jones compared Trump to child molesters, given that the 45th president has never been involved with such activity.

It also remains unclear which former Nickelodeon employee Jones was referring to, given that there are several convicted child molesters who used to work at the network.

As Breitbart News reported, Investigation Discovery’s recently released Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary featured shocking revelations about the toxic culture of iconic children’s television shows in the 1990s and early 2000s at Nickelodeon.

Among the revelations in the docuseries, at least three ex-Nickelodeon employees — former dialogue coach Brian Peck, former production assistant Jason Handy, and Ezell Channel, who worked at the Burbank Nickelodeon lot — were targeting children and had been convicted of sex abuse.

Additionally, a fourth ex-Nickelodeon employee, former freelance postproduction editor Justin Smith, was also caught in a 2006 episode of To Catch A Predator sending nude photos of himself to a decoy he thought was a 13-year-old girl, as well as trying to meet up with her to perform oral sex.

Smith ended up pleading no contest to two counts: an attempted lewd act upon a child and attempting to send harmful matter.

