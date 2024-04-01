Gina Carano: Christ’s Sufferings ‘Utterly Break My Heart’

ROME — Noted Hollywood actress Gina Carano said that Christ’s passion and resurrection struck her “much more intensely” this year than ever before.

The weekend “is striking me much more intensely than it ever has,” the Mandalorian star and former mixed martial arts (MMA) champion posted on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting on what Jesus suffered and “the way He remained silent to the priests and elder’s accusations who had arrested Him out of envy.”

“How the priests and elders persuaded the mob to crucify Jesus instead of the notorious criminal Barrabas,” she wrote, as well as the way Pilate yielded to the mob and washed his hands of it saying, “I am innocent of this man’s blood.”

“The way the soldiers mocked Him, tortured Him and crucified Jesus as the mob mocked, cheered and watched,” she said, adding that the details of this “utterly break my heart.”

And in the midst of it all while being crucified, “He saved a man who was being crucified next to Him saying, ‘Today you will be with me in Paradise,’” Carano wrote.

She went on to marvel at how on the cross and in excruciating pain Jesus “asked for forgiveness for those who were crucifying Him. ‘For they know not what they do.’”

And Jesus “did it all so that we could be washed clean and enter into heaven to be with Him,” she wrote.

My prayer, she said, “is that more than ever in the history of the humanity, God receives thankful prayers of love for the sacrifice He made and hearts open and receive Him into their lives this weekend.”

That He sees “the gratefulness in our hearts for this life we have been so blessed to be given to stumble and journey through with Him,” she added.

The actress also prayed for mercy for us all “that He comfort and be with us every step of the way when we pick up our cross and say, ‘Here am I, send me.’”

“If this reaches you I hope it’s comforting to know, you are not alone,” she said to her followers, while wishing them “a loving #ResurrectionDay this 2024.”

“He is Risen,” she concluded.

