Police: ‘Doctor Strange’ Actor Michael Stuhlbarg Beaten by Homeless Man Near Central Park

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg was hit from behind with a rock Sunday allegedly thrown by a homeless man in New York’s Central Park.

Eyewitness News reports the 55-year-old was walking near East Drive at East 90th Street at around 7:45 p.m. when he was assaulted in a seemingly random attack.

His alleged attacker, 27-year-old Xavier Israel, was pursued to the front of the Russian Consulate on East 91st Street.

Two uniformed officers took the assailant into custody.

Israel was charged with felony assault. He reportedly has three prior arrests, two for misdemeanors and one for theft, all from January 2022, the report sets out.

Stuhlbarg sustained a small bruise and declined medical attention at the scene.