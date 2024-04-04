Watch: Country Star Zach Bryan Honors Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller During NYC Concert

Country star Zach Bryan honored slain New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Jonathan Diller during his concert in Long Island on Saturday night. “I respect and love you guys so much,” the singer said.

“I got some really bad news this morning. Someone told me there was an officer named Jonathan Diller who passed away in the line of duty, and he was from Long Island, right here,” Bryan told concertgoers at UBS Arena while an image of the slain officer was displayed on a jumbotron.

“I want to say that it’s heartbreaking, and I can’t even imagine, so I’m gonna try my best to sing this and not mess it up. Just know that I respect and love you guys so much, and I’m so sorry,” the “Something In The Orange” signer said.

Bryan then performed his song, “Jake’s Piano,” which include the lyrics, “The best parts of you are here, but you’re still gone.” Long Island is also mentioned in the song.

“That’s for officer Jonathan Diller, and any cop, any EMS, any first responders. We love the shit out of you. Seriously, you’re so brave,” Bryan told concertgoers at the conclusion of his song, which elicited chants of “USA” from the crowd.

As Breitbart News reported, 31-year-old NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was fatally shot during a traffic stop last week. Thousands attended the officer’s funeral in New York on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Guy Rivera, who reportedly has at least 21 prior arrests, was charged with Diller’s murder. The fallen officer leaves behind a wife and young son.

Notably, Bryan had his own brush with law enforcement last fall when he was arrested for obstruction during a traffic stop in Oklahoma.

The “Heading South” singer had gotten out of his vehicle after his security car was pulled over for speeding, at which point he was told by an officer to get back into his car, according to a video obtained by Fox News.

“You either get back in your truck or go to jail, I don’t care,” the officer said, to which Bryan replied, “I’ll go to jail. Let’s do it.”

After being placed in handcuffs, the singer can be heard saying, “Fucking cops are out of hand, truly.”

Bryan later took to social media to explain that his “emotions got the best of me,” adding, “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

After that, the National Police Association praised Bryan for his candidness.

“When the report of his arrest and then of course the video came out, he said some really harsh things,” National Police Association spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith told Fox News. “Then he very quickly came out with that apology that, you know, seemed to us to be — a very sincere, heartfelt apology.”

“And this is the thing: people say and do stupid things. But he displayed a lot of contrition and as law enforcement we don’t often see that, especially from celebrities,” the sergeant continued.

“People get angry at us when they get arrested,” Smith added. “But coming out with that apology is something that I can’t, off the top of my head, come up with another celebrity who’s done it that quickly and that sincerely after having a negative experience with law enforcement.”

