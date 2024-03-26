Thirty-one-year-old NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was shot and fatally wounded during a traffic stop Monday, allegedly by a man with multiple prior arrests.

The New York Post reported the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. after Diller approached the vehicle in which 34-year-old Guy Rivera was sitting as a passenger.

Rivera allegedly refused orders to exit the vehicle and Diller was in the process of removing him from the seat when Rivera shot him in the stomach, just below his protective vest.

PIX 11 noted Diller continued to fight to disarm Rivera even after being shot, knocking the pistol to the ground.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said, “The gun hit the ground; and as the perpetrator was still reaching for it, this cop was able to grab it, although he was still shot.”

Diller was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Diller’s partner shot Rivera, who is hospitalized in stable condition. The Post pointed out that Rivera has over 20 prior arrests.

Diller leaves behind a wife and young son.

