Dwayne Johnson Expresses Regret About Endorsing Biden in 2020, Won’t Endorse Any Candidate for 2024

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has expressed regret about endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back in 2020, saying his decision stoked division that he doesn’t want to see happen again.

As a result, the actor said he won’t be endorsing any presidential candidates in 2024.

In an interview with Fox News this week, Dwayne Johnson admitted he isn’t happy with the current state of the U.S., though he stopped short of blaming the Biden administration.

‘The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,’ he told Will Cain on Fox and Friends. “I realize now going into this election, I will not do that.”

Watch below:

“My goal is to bring this country together,” he added. “I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

Johnson made it clear isn’t pleased with the direction the country has taken.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well that answer’s no,” he said. “Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that, I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better.”

Back in 2020, Johnson hosted a campaign video with a socially distanced Biden and Harris in which the star enthusiastically pledged his support to the Biden-Harris ticket.

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Dwayne Johnson previously admitted that his celebrity peers don’t really like Biden — they’re just “loyal” to the Democrat Party.

In an interview last year with Joe Rogan, the Jumanji actor said he had friends who support Donald Trump and other friends who support Joe Biden. “Do you really have friends who support Biden?” Rogan asked.

“No, no, no, no,” Johnson replied. “Thank you. That’s a good check, because that’s important, this is important context.”

“They support the Democratic Party,” Rogan said.

“I have friends that are loyal to the party,” Johnson replied.