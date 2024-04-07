Model Jade Ramey Denies Accusations She Was ‘Sex Worker’ for Diddy

Hollywood model Jade Ramey is finally publicly responding to accusations that she was a sex worker for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, an accusation made in a lawsuit filed by Diddy’s former music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

In his lawsuit, Jones claimed that Ramey was paid to provide sex to Diddy’s guests during the rapper’s famed parties. Jones also alleges that Diddy’s parties were bacchanales of underage sex, drugs, beatings, and rapes.

But Ramey is striking back, calling the claim that she was a paid sex worker a “false accusation.”

“Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made,” Ramey told ET. “How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.”

“We need to be more conscious as a society,” she added, “when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you.”

Combs has since become the target of a federal sex trafficking investigation, and had his homes in L.A. and Miami raided as part of that investigation.

The rapper has fully denied all the allegations.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston