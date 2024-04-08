Watch: Madonna Explodes on Concert Staff Over Air Conditioner: ‘The Show Will Not Go On Until You Respect Me’

Left-wing pop star Madonna reprimanded her concert tour staff in front of thousands of fans on Saturday night, exploding over the venue’s air conditioning, proclaiming, “The show will not go on until you respect me.”

“You don’t know how much I’ve been waiting for this whole fucking show. I am working my ass off, I deserve it. Respect me. The show will not go on until you respect me,” Madonna was heard saying in a video posted to X/Twitter.

Watch Below:

The fan account that posted the video footage to social media explained that the “Material Girl” singer “was upset” during her Saturday night concert in Miami “due to technical issues happening at the show and also the AC being super cold which is affecting her voice ahead of the 2 million people show in Rio.”

The account shared another video, in which Madonna can be heard saying, “I also work very hard, cause I am a mother, and I am artist, and I am a queen, yes.”

“And so I get really mad when people don’t care about my health,” the pop star added. “This is my 71st show, and I will keep going.”

Watch Below:

"I also work very hard, cause I am a mother, and I am artist. And I …am a Queen yes. I get really mad when people don't care about my health. This is my 71st show. And I will keep going." #MadonnaCelebrationTour https://t.co/lJJjhmg3qy — Madonna Ultimate (@MadonnaUltimate) April 7, 2024

Madonna is currently on her “The Celebration Tour,” which features 81 shows in North America and Europe. The world tour started on October 14, 2023, and concludes on April 26, 2024.

This is not the first time the “Like a Prayer” singer has publicly berated someone in front of an entire venue of thousands of concertgoers.

Last month, Madonna publicly called out a fan for sitting during her performance at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, before realizing that the concertgoer was in a wheelchair.

Social media users slammed the “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” singer for her “ableist behavior,” and also pointed out that a fan who pays money to attend one of Madonna’s concerts should be able to sit down without being publicly attacked by the performer — even if they aren’t in a wheelchair.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.