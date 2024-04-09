Prosecutors Accuse ‘Rust’ Star Alec Baldwin of ‘Complete Lack of Concern for the Safety of Those around Him’

New Mexico prosecutors are already going on the offensive against Alec Baldwin three months ahead of his involuntary manslaughter trial, alleging the Hollywood star evinced a “complete lack of concern of the safety of those around him” during the filming of Rust.

They also accused Baldwin of having ” no control of his own emotions.”

Alec Baldwin is facing a maximum of 18 months in jail if he is found guilty for the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins back in 2021. His upcoming trial comes after New Mexico prosecutors revived the case against the actor after previously dropping charges last year.

The decision to revive the case came after prosecutors said “additional facts have come to light” following an “extensive” investigation they carried out in recent months.

Baldwin has repeatedly maintained his innocence, claiming the gun in his hand went off without his pulling the trigger.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a response to the actor’s latest attempt to have the case thrown out.

“To watch Mr. Baldwin’s conduct on the set of Rust is to witness a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct effects those around him,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey wrote, according to the filing, which was obtained by Deadline.

“Witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set.”

They also allege Baldwin relentlessly rushed people around the set, resulting in “compromised safety.”

Prosecutors wrote that the Hutchins’ death was a result of Baldwin’s “complete lack of concern of the safety of those around him,” combined with armorer Hannah Gutierrez’s “negligence and inexperience”

Gutierrez was recently found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing.

Baldwin’s trial is set to take place July 9.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com