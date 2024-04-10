Country Star Jelly Roll Reveals Why He Once Bailed on Meeting Diddy

Country music star Jelly Roll revealed that he once bailed on a potential meeting with music mogul Diddy due to a bad feeling.

Speaking with Tana Mangeau on the CANCELLED podcast, Jelly Roll said that he had an opportunity to meet Diddy when the two were guests on Jimmy Kimmel.

“I will tell this story, and I’ll probably get in trouble for it. Not harping on it cause it’s a hot topic. But I did Kimmel the day Diddy did Kimmel,” he said.

“This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, ‘Do you want to meet such-and-such?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and I started walking that way. And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, ‘Nah,’ and went and got back in the car,” he added.

Jelly Roll said that he got nervous about the meeting after he cracked a joke about Diddy orchestrated the killing of Tupac – a rumor that has never been confirmed.

“I don’t know what it was, and I made a joke at first, I was like, ‘Who don’t wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed?'” Jelly Roll said. “Nobody thought that was funny. So I was like, ‘Ooh that’s a bomb. Maybe I shouldn’t go do this anyway.’ So I was already skeptical. Cause I thought I had a funny one.”