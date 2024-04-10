Country Star Jelly Roll Reveals Why He Once Bailed on Meeting Diddy

Country music star Jelly Roll revealed that he once bailed on a potential meeting with music mogul Diddy due to a bad feeling.
Speaking with Tana Mangeau on the CANCELLED podcast, Jelly Roll said that he had an opportunity to meet Diddy when the two were guests on Jimmy Kimmel.
“I will tell this story, and I’ll probably get in trouble for it. Not harping on it cause it’s a hot topic. But I did Kimmel the day Diddy did Kimmel,” he said.
“This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, ‘Do you want to meet such-and-such?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and I started walking that way. And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story — I said, ‘Nah,’ and went and got back in the car,” he added.
Jelly Roll said that he got nervous about the meeting after he cracked a joke about Diddy orchestrated the killing of Tupac – a rumor that has never been confirmed.
“I don’t know what it was, and I made a joke at first, I was like, ‘Who don’t wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed?'” Jelly Roll said. “Nobody thought that was funny. So I was like, ‘Ooh that’s a bomb. Maybe I shouldn’t go do this anyway.’ So I was already skeptical. Cause I thought I had a funny one.”
“When we were walking, I was like, I don’t know. Very seldom [do] things rub me in a way where I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want,’” he added. “I’ve ended up in pictures with people I don’t want to be with.”
In March, Homeland Security officials raided the mogul’s residences in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. The raid occurred at the music mogul’s mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.
Diddy has denied all wrongdoing, saying in a statement through his lawyer that the raids were a “gross overuse of military-level force.” He also has not yet been charged with a crime.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the alleged parties, a.k.a. “Freak-Offs” or “F.O.s,” occurred at some of the swankiest hotels in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. “Sex parties so brutal that the young women and men lured into attending them would often vomit and pass out from being drugged, beaten and raped, sometimes for hours on end,” the outlet described them as.
Combs allegedly filmed these “Freak-Offs” and even “directed his staff to change the lighting or bedding to better display the women and men who performed for him sexually.”
Diddy has not yet been charged with a crime and has denied all wrongdoing.
“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” his attorney, Aaron Dyer, said. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”
