Taylor Swift Faces Racial, Gender Backlash for Singing She Would Like to Have Lived in 1830’s

The woke mob is turning on Taylor Swift for her new song “I Hate It Here” in which she sings that she would have liked to have lived in the 1830’s.

A growing number of online commenters have called out Swift for minimizing slavery and female oppression — even though Swift caveats her choice by referencing both subjects. One commenter even admonished Swift for being insufficiently “intersectional” in her activism.

Taylor Swift released “I Hate It Here” last week with the surprise drop of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

“My friends used to play a game where / We would pick a decade /We wished we could live in instead of this,” she sings.”I’d say the 1830s but without all the racists/And getting married off for the highest bid.”

Her caveats weren’t enough to stop the woke mob from piling on.

“It’s a very white lens to filter it through… it is not broadening it to understand everything that was happening and the context of the time,” said on TikTok user, as reported by Newsweek. The commenter said Swift and others like her need to be more “intersectional” in their activism.

Another commenter called “Kiki Rae Real” argued that you can’t separate slavery from the 1830’s.

“You see the 1830s doesn’t exist without racism and the racists,” Real said, claiming that even “abolitionists of that time were not exempt from anti-black views.”

Many others have repeated the belief that Swift can’t just erase slavery from the 1830’s.

As Breitbart News reported, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has earned some scathing reviews, including one from Paste, which published its takedown without a byline to protect its author from the pop star’s fans.

Swift recently teamed up with China’s TikTok to promote the new album.

