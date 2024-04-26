Crackhead Barney Trolls Piers Morgan Show in Whiteface-Diaper Getup: ‘I was Maimed’ by Alec Baldwin

Crackhead Barney, the performance artist and anti-Israel troll who recently harassed Alec Baldwin in coffee shop, went ballistic on Piers Morgan, claiming the actor “maimed” her when he smacked her phone away.

As Breitbart News reported this week, a social justice warrior named Crackhead Barney cornered Alec Baldwin in a coffee shop where she repeatedly asked him to say “Free Palestine” while heckling him for his role in the tragic shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

The clip shows the actor becoming increasingly irritated after a protester accosts him over the fatal Rust set shooting and asks him to say “free Palestine” and “f— Israel” on camera. Baldwin, 66, rejected both demands from the ambush interviewer before asking a server to call police as the taunts go on. The protester continues filming, at which point Baldwin says: “Can you do me one quick favor?”

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

During her appearance on Piers Morgan in which she satirically wore a neckbrace while wielding some crutches, Crackhead Barney said that Alec Baldwin “maimed” her. She also had her top pulled up to her neck with a pair of pasties covering her nipples.

“What did I do to Alec Baldwin? Piers, do you see the damage that Alec did to me?” she asked as she pointed to her crutches.

“Do you see the damage? Look at my arms! Look at my arms, Piers! Look at my neck! I was maimed by a white man on Monday!” she added.

When Piers Morgan doubted her claims, Crackhead Barney called him “another white devil.”

“You don’t have to shout at me, we can have a civil conversation,” Morgan told her.

“Piers f–king Morgan … What’s wrong with saying ‘Free Palestine’?” she asked. “Piers, can you say ‘Free, free Palestine’ for me?”

"I absolutely believe that Palestine should be free." Piers Morgan gives his view to Crackhead Barney, the ambush interviewer who tried to get Alec Baldwin to say 'Free Palestine' in a coffee shop. Watch the full interview: https://t.co/SqcPRwoViO@piersmorgan | @CHBAF pic.twitter.com/6XZxSvb4jR — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 24, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.