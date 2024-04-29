Veteran French film star Gérard Depardieu is in custody at a Paris police station after being accused of sexually assaulting two women on film sets, multiple reports Monday detailed.

According to French publication BFMTV, the films in which the alleged assaults took place are Les Volets Verts (or The Green Shutters) and Le Magician et les Siamois (The Magician and the Siamese).

Depardieu, who starred in movies such as Green Card and The Last Metro, vehemently denies all the accusations against him as he has on previous occasions.

The Paris police, the Paris prosecutor’s office, Depardieu’s lawyers and a lawyer for one of the alleged victims did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment, AP reports.

Depardieu has also been accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. He was handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

Macron Stands with Gerard Depardieu: Says French Actor Victim of a ‘Manhunt’ Following New Allegations https://t.co/I5le1ZP9oD — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 21, 2023

Depardieu, an icon of French cinema with more than 200 films to his name, denies wrongdoing. In an open letter last October, he said: “I have never, ever abused a woman.”

The actor has been a global ambassador for French film and enjoyed international fame with several roles in Hollywood.