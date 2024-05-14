J.D. Vance: Trump’s NYC Trial Is a ‘Bogus’ Sham, I Was There to Support to a Friend

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that former President Donald Trump’s New York City business record trial is “bogus,” and he went Monday to “support a friend.”

Vance said, “I was there to support a friend. Aside from the political implications of this trial – and we’ll certainly get to that – I think this is a very depressing way to spend five, six weeks of your life when you know that you’re innocent. And Donald Trump knows that he is. So recognizing that sometimes it’s a little bit lonely to set up there by yourself, I offered to come in and maybe, you know, just be a friendly face in the courtroom. That’s all I wanted to do and that’s what I think you see so many people coming and showing their support for the president because he actually like what he stands for. I think that this trial is pathetic and they want to show some support to a friend. I think there is a good thing and an admirable thing.”

Host Martha MacCallum said, “Some of the morning shows were digging at you.”

MSNBC’s Willie Geist said, “J.D. Vance is a United States Marine for God’s sake, where it’s all about honor. And you just watch them performatively outraged on behalf of the man who I guess they want to be the vice president or close the power or something, It’s very sad.”

MacCallum said, “What would you say to them about that charge?”

Vance said, “I think that these guys live in their own bubble where people who disagree with them disagree with them for some nefarious reason and not because they actually think that Joe Scarborough and his whole host of guests are idiotic. And that’s really what’s going on here, Martha. I actually think these cases are bogus. Specifically the case in New York.”

He added, “We have the judge presiding over the trial, his daughter had made millions of dollars fundraising for Democratic causes. So this is obviously ridiculous and I think the conviction or acquittal either way, the American people see this is a sham and rightfully so.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN