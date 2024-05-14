Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Republican House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Dr. Ben Carson are among the prominent figures with the highest chances of making an appearance in court with former President Donald Trump.

This comes as people like former Republican 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Cory Mills (R-FL) accompanied Trump to the courthouse in Manhattan for his business records trial on Tuesday.

The day before, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joined Trump at the courthouse in Manhattan.

A list compiled by ODDSPR, using betting data from BetOnline.ag, showed that Sen. Scott had one-in-three odds of attending, while Rep. Stefanik had one-in-one odds of making an appearance at the courthouse. Dr. Carson was in third place with six-in-five odds of making an appearance at the courthouse.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came in fourth and fifth with two-in-one odds of appearing at the courthouse.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) received five-in-two odds of making an appearance at the courthouse with Trump, while Lieutenant General Mike Flynn and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson both received five-in-one odds of making an appearance at the courthouse with Trump.

People such as former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Mike Pence were among those less likely to make an appearance at the courthouse, with all three receiving fifty-in-one odds of making an appearance at the courthouse.

Trump is currently facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in relation to alleged payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.