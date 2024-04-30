Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Donates $5,000 to Pro-Israel UCLA Rally

Jessica Seinfeld, the wife of actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld, reportedly donated $5,000 to a pro-Israel rally that counter protested a pro-Palestinian demonstration at UCLA on Sunday.

Jessica Seinfeld told her 610,000 Instagram followers that she recently donated to the Charity for Israel “to support more rallies like yesterday’s at UCLA,” adding, “More cities are being planned so please give what you can,” according to a report by Newsweek.

The comedian’s wife also encouraged her followers to donate to the counter protest movement which “celebrated Israel in the faces of those that call for our demise and that is the best type of resistance that we can possibly show,” Charity for Israel’s fundraising page says.

A $5,000 donation appeared on the fundraising page under her name.

Jessica Seinfeld told her Instagram followers that if they could also donate anonymously if they wish, adding, “We will continue to share our light and love as proud American Jews [sic].”

The pro-Israel counter protestors reportedly arrived at UCLA on Sunday to counter pro-Palestinian protestors who were hosting an encampment demonstration.

Similar protests have been transpiring on college campuses across the country — an off-shoot of the anti-Israel encampment protest that began at Columbia University in New York City.

The anti-Israel protestors are calling on Israel to end its response to the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, when the Palestinian terror group Hamas carried out a mass murder of Jews.

